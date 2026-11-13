Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary visits unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers

On November 13, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited several companies that manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and held a working session with the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

He was accompanied by Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu; and leaders of several municipal departments and agencies.

Supporting businesses in expanding their markets

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang tours the production facilities of Realtime Robotics Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited the production facilities of Realtime Robotics Vietnam and Gremsy Joint Stock Company at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Tang Nhon Phu Ward, where it was briefed on their production and business operations, product research and development activities, and proposals for addressing existing difficulties.

According to a report by Realtime Robotics Vietnam, the company has exported UAVs researched, designed and manufactured by Vietnamese engineers to the United States, serving both civilian and defense markets. Two UAV models, HERA and VEGA, manufactured in Vietnam, have received exemptions from the US Department of War from the import ban on UAVs produced outside the United States.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang listens as Dr. Luong Viet Quoc, CEO of Realtime Robotics Vietnam, introduces the company's products. (Photo: SGGP)

The company said it had mastered 94.4 percent of its core technologies, with 55.6 percent reaching levels of performance superior to those available globally. Its products feature breakthrough technologies and strong competitiveness compared with leading UAV models worldwide. The HERA UAV, for example, can be folded to reduce its size by up to 14 times.

The company currently holds five patents granted in the United States and Australia, with another nine patent applications under review. It has developed the capacity to independently design, engineer and manufacture a complete range of core UAV components, including airframes, electronic speed controllers (ESCs), smart batteries and battery management systems (BMS), electronic systems, gimbals, cameras, data transmission modules, remote controllers and software.

At Realtime Robotics' production facility, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang heard a company representative report on its operations, product research and development achievements, and business orientations for the coming period.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang and the delegation hold a working session at Realtime Robotics Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Luong Viet Quoc, Chief Executive Officer of Realtime Robotics Vietnam, proposed that the city introduce measures to help businesses expand their markets and bring their products to domestic and international customers.

After hearing the company's report and proposals, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary expressed agreement with the recommendations and assigned the municipal People's Committee and relevant departments and agencies to consider and address them within their respective authority.

He highlighted several areas requiring attention, including public procurement mechanisms; interest-rate support policies for loans under the investment stimulus program; support for research and development (R&D) projects; and assistance for businesses in establishing showrooms to display and promote their products. These measures are expected to help expand markets, strengthen competitiveness and accelerate the commercialization of technological products.

Developing UAV and robotics industrial ecosystem

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits Gremsy. (Photo: SGGP)

At Gremsy, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang toured the company's production workshops and heard a report from its leadership on business and production operations.

He assigned the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and relevant municipal departments and agencies to focus on reviewing and addressing the company's proposals within their respective authority, while creating favorable conditions for its development.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits Gremsy. (Photo: SGGP)

Established in 2011, Gremsy specializes in researching, developing and manufacturing gimbal systems, specialized camera payloads and integrated technology solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robots.

Over 15 years of operation and development, Gremsy has gradually established its research capabilities, technological expertise and position in international markets. To date, the company has commercialized more than 68 products and exported to over 65 countries, with approximately 95 percent of its revenue generated from international markets.

Gremsy has also established partnerships and supplied products and technological solutions to major international partners, including Sony, Nokia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and companies operating in the UAV sector.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang poses for a commemorative photo with the delegation and Gremsy's leadership and employees. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Gremsy is implementing a project to build a factory specializing in the research, engineering and manufacturing of next-generation camera modules. The project is expected to strengthen domestic capabilities in researching, developing and manufacturing high-tech products. It is also expected to promote the formation of a UAV and robotics industrial ecosystem within the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Gremsy also places emphasis on developing a highly skilled technology workforce through cooperation with universities and participation in professional UAV networks and organizations in Vietnam.

Following the visit, Mr. Tran Luu Quang and the delegation held a working session with the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to review its operational performance and discuss solutions to difficulties and obstacles concerning mechanisms and policies to support investors and businesses operating in the park.

By Van Minh, Ba Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh