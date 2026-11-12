Ho Chi Minh City seeks to expand cooperation with Russian regions across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure and high technology.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang congratulates Ms. Mizonova Maria on her new appointment.

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to deepen cooperation with Russian regions in energy, maritime infrastructure, transportation, tourism, and high technology, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang said during a meeting with Russia's newly appointed Consul General on November 12.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang received Ms. Mizonova Maria, who paid a courtesy call on the municipal leader to mark the beginning of her diplomatic tenure in the city.

He congratulated Ms. Mizonova Maria on her appointment and expressed his hope that she would have a successful term.

Thanking the city's leadership for the warm welcome, Ms. Mizonova Maria noted that Ho Chi Minh City had undergone rapid changes following the administrative merger. She described the expanded city as a place with considerable development potential that was attracting growing interest from foreign investors and people seeking to live and work in Vietnam.

The Russian Consul General expressed her desire to build on the respective strengths of localities in both countries and broaden cooperation across multiple sectors, including economic development, tourism, digital transformation and energy.

She said stronger trade and economic ties between businesses, coupled with expanded cultural exchanges and tourism, would create additional development opportunities for both sides.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang meets with Ms. Mizonova Maria, Russia's newly appointed Consul General.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang welcomed Ms. Mizonova Maria's assessment of the city's development and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Russian localities through specific, practical, and substantive cooperation programs.

He identified oil and gas, seaports, transportation infrastructure, and tourism as priority areas, while emphasizing the importance of more frequent exchanges between senior officials to foster mutual understanding and identify new cooperation opportunities.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang also praised Russia's progress in advanced technology and scientific research, expressing the city's interest in expanding cooperation in these fields based on mutual trust.

Delegations from both sides pose for a group photo.

He expressed confidence that Ms. Mizonova Maria's diplomatic experience, knowledge of Vietnam, and close ties with Ho Chi Minh City would enable her to serve as an important bridge between the two countries.

Her tenure, he said, could contribute to consolidating and advancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, while making cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Russian regions and partners increasingly substantive and effective.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan