Vietnamese, Chinese anglers to join int'l recreational fishing friendlies

About 100 anglers from Vietnam and China's Guangxi will take part in the second qualifying round of the Vietnam - China International Sport Fishing Friendly Tournament.

Illustrative image (Photo: Sports Authority of Vietnam)

The competition will be held at the MIDI sport fishing lake in HCMC's Thu Duc city from June 21-24, according to the Vietnam Sport Fishing Association.

The anglers will compete in individual and team categories. They will be divided into eight lots, competing in four rounds, each round lasting 70 minutes. The anglers use 3.6m-long fishing rods in the first and second rounds and 4.5m-long fishing rods for the third and fourth rounds.

At the end of the tournament, anglers ranked from 1st to 12th will be able to participate in competition events sponsored by the Vietnam Sports Fishing Association. Some 20 percent of Vietnamese athletes with the highest achievements will be chosen for the 2024 National Championship organized by the association.

The Vietnam - China International Sport Fishing Friendly Tournament has five qualifying rounds with the first round taking place in China in April, and the second round in Vietnam from June 21-24, 2024. The third round will be held in China in August, the fourth round in Vietnam in October, and the final round in Guangxi, China in November.

Previously, 30 Vietnamese athletes and guests participated in the first round in China.

Vietnamplus