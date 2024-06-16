Sports

Vietnamese canoeists win two first gold medals at 2024 Asian Canoe Championships

SGGPO

Vietnamese canoeists won two gold medals at the 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships which takes place in Thailand.

Vietnam's Olympic canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong (L) is competing at the 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships which takes place in Thailand. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Minh)

Vietnam's Olympic canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong competed against athletes from Thailand, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and India in the women’s C1 U23 500-meter final on June 15 and brought the first gold medal to Vietnam with a time of two minutes 8.717 seconds.

On June 16, Nguyen Thi Huong continues to compete the women’s C1 U23 200-meter final with the participation of canoeists from the host-country of Thailand, India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Nguyen Thi Huong has secured an official ticket for Vietnam to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in canoeing.

On the same competition day, on June 15, the Vietnamese canoeing team also secured one more gold medal in the women's C2 U23 500-meter event by the pair of Diep Thi Thuy and Mac Thi Thanh Thuy with a time of 2 minutes 5.016 seconds.

Additionally, Vietnam won a silver medal in the women's K1 U23 1000-meter event contributed by Hoang Thi Huong.

There was also a silver medal in the mixed C2 500-meter youth event, a bronze medal in the U23 K4 500-meter team event and a bronze medal in the mixed K2 500-meter youth event.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

