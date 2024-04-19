Vietnamese canoeist wins gold medal at Asian championships

Vietnamese canoeist Diep Thi Huong won a gold medal in the women’s 500m category at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships 2024, the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation said on April 19.

Canoeist Diep Thi Huong (Photo: VNA)

Taking place in Japan from April 18 to 21, the tournament is also a continental qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

On April 19 morning, Diep Thi Huong competed with seven strongest Asian paddlers from Taiwan (China), Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

The 23-year-old athlete of Vietnam excellently came first in 2 minutes and 18.178 seconds, followed by Kisseleva Ulyana of Kazakhstan with 2 minutes and 26.645 second.

The Vietnamese team consists of four athletes competing in four categories – two Olympics qualifiers (C1 200m and C2 500m) and two Asian events (C1 women's 500m and C2 500m mixed discipline).

Nguyen Thi Huong will compete in C1 200m while Nguyen Hong Thai - Nguyen Thi Huong C2 500m, Diep Thi Huong C1 women's 500m, and Diep Thi Huong - Duong Anh Duc the C2 500m mixed event.

Vietnamese canoeists have never qualified for the Olympics in the past.

VNA