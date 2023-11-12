Vietnamese bodybuilding team secures second place at world championship

The 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2023 have concluded in South Korea, and Vietnam has achieved notable rankings in the team standings.

The competition wrapped up on the evening of November 11 (local time) in South Korea. Concluding the various events, the Vietnamese bodybuilding and fitness team clinched a total of eight gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.

On the last day of the competition, Vietnam celebrated additional achievements as Nguyen Thi Kim Dung claimed the gold medal in women's classic bodybuilding for those under 1m65 in height. This achievement also marks the last gold medal for the Vietnamese bodybuilding and fitness team in the 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2023. Overall, both the Vietnamese men's and women's bodybuilding and fitness teams secured a second-place ranking in the team standings.

The 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2023 took place at the Gangwon Provincial Gymnasium in South Korea from November 9 to 11. Over 300 athletes from 39 countries and territories across the globe gathered to compete in the tournament.

Vietnam's bodybuilding and fitness team entered the competition with 22 athletes (13 men and nine women), participating in 26 out of 51 events. The team's impressive performance, securing eight championships out of the 26 contested events, underscores the commendable achievement of the Vietnamese bodybuilding and fitness team.