Vietnamese bodybuilders win more gold medals at World Bodybuilding Championship

Vietnamese bodybuilders continued to grab two more gold medals at the 2023 World Championship in South Korea taking the number of gold medals to seven gold medals.

The Vietnamese bodybuilding team is still competing at the 2023 World Championship. According to the latest results, a pair of athletes Tran Hoang Duy Thuan and Bui Thi Thoa brought more gold medals for the country in the men's and women's doubles categories meanwhile the pair of athletes Tran Bao Quoc Vuong and Tran Thi Cam Tu won the bronze medal. At the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam in 2022, two athletes Tran Hoang Duy Thuan and Bui Thi Thoa won gold medals in their event.

In Korea, in addition to the above gold medal, bodybuilder Pham Van Phuoc got a gold medal in the classic bodybuilding content for men with a height of around 1m60.

With 5 gold medals on the first day and these 2 gold medals, the Vietnamese bodybuilding team already won seven gold medals.

Previously, on the first day of the competition on November 9, one of the results that attracted the attention of Vietnamese bodybuilding fans was the gold medal in the men's 55kg category of athlete Pham Van Mach who is the age of 47 but still won an important championship.

This year's tournament took place in Korea, attracting athletes from 45 countries and territories to compete. The Vietnamese bodybuilding team registered to participate with 22 players.

The 14th World Bodybuilding Championship lasts until November 12.