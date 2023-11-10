47-year-old bodybuilder Pham Van Mach wins gold at world championship

The Vietnamese bodybuilding team has officially entered the competition at the 14th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Congress and secured their first gold medals, with notable achievements by Pham Van Mach.

On November 9, during the competition in the men's 55kg weight category of bodybuilding, Pham Van Mach achieved the highest score from the judges in his performance, claiming the gold medal. This accomplishment holds great significance for Pham Van Mach personally, given his impressive international career. It marks his sixth world championship title in the men's 55kg category. This year, Pham Van Mach is 47 years old. Furthermore, at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022, the athlete hailing from An Giang Province also clinched the gold medal in the men's 55kg weight category.

On the same day, female bodybuilder Dinh Kim Loan delivered an outstanding performance in the women's 55kg category, earning the highest score and securing the gold medal. In other events, the Vietnamese bodybuilding team also achieved gold medals in the men's 65kg category by athlete Tran Bao Quoc Vuong and in the men's 70kg category by athlete Ho Huy Binh. In the women's fitness category for those under 1m65 in height, athlete Nguyen Thi Kim Dung claimed the top position.

Apart from the previously mentioned gold medals, the Vietnamese bodybuilding team also achieved five silver and three bronze medals in various categories for both men and women in bodybuilding and fitness. This year's competition was held in South Korea and drew participants from 45 countries and territories. The Vietnamese bodybuilding team registered 22 athletes to take part. The tournament will conclude on November 12.

In the two most significant sporting events of 2023, the 32nd SEA Games and the 19th Asian Games, bodybuilding is not included in the official competition program.