Vietnamese bodybuilding team bags three gold medals at 55th Asian Championships

On the opening day of the 55th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2023 held in Nepal, athletes from the Vietnamese national bodybuilding team have already clinched three gold medals.

The competition is scheduled from September 1 to 7 this year. Official matches commenced on September 4, and the Vietnamese national bodybuilding team has already secured three gold medals thanks to athletes Bui Duc Phi Vu and Tran Thanh Tam, along with Nguyen Kim Cuong.

The competition this year has drawn participants from 25 countries and territories across the continent, engaging in diverse categories for both men and women, including bodybuilding, fitness, sports physique, and youth divisions.

It is worth noting that bodybuilding was excluded from the official competition program of the recent 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia due to doping concerns. Likewise, at the upcoming 19th Asian Games, bodybuilding will not feature in the official competition program.