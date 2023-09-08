Vietnamese billiards stars advance to international championship knockout stage

They displayed outstanding performance during the qualifiers, each securing two consecutive wins.

The qualifiers of the International Billiards Championship currently underway in Turkey feature 48 top-ranked players worldwide competing in a round-robin format. The top two players from each group progress to the knockout stage. On September 7, the emerging billiards talent from Vietnam, Bao Phuong Vinh, secured a noteworthy victory with a score of 40-32 against Hajek from the Czech Republic in their first match in Group K.

In the second match on the afternoon of September 8, Bao Phuong Vinh seized control of his fate by defeating the world’s 13th-ranked billiards player, Polychro from Greece, with a score of 40-28. This victory marked his second consecutive win, rendering the outcome of the remaining match between Hajek and Polychro irrelevant. With two back-to-back wins, Bao Phuong Vinh has claimed the leading position in Group K and has earned one of the two available spots for the next round.

In the meantime, Tran Quyet Chien, the world’s 10th-ranked billiards player, was given the top seed, so his match was set for this afternoon. In his debut match, Tran Quyet Chien went head-to-head with Karakurt, the 26th-ranked player. In their group's inaugural match yesterday, Karakurt emerged victorious over Kiraz with a score of 40-17.

During this match, Tran Quyet Chien continued to struggle to find his top form, missing numerous opportunities in three-cushion positions. He could not produce a substantial point streak to break away, enabling Karakurt to stay within striking distance. With both players tied at 36 points, it was only at that moment when Tran Quyet Chien finally initiated a 4-point streak, ultimately concluding the match with a score of 40-36 in his favor.

Commencing with a win, Tran Quyet Chien had several advantages going into his second match against Kiraz, the 39th-ranked player globally. This was because he only required a draw or even a loss with a favorable point differential to maintain one of the top two positions in the group. Nevertheless, Vietnam's top billiards player showcased his prowess with a convincing 40-30 victory. Having secured two consecutive wins, Tran Quyet Chien has officially claimed the leading position in Group I, guaranteeing his entry into the knockout stage, featuring 32 players.

Once the qualifiers are concluded, the tournament organizers will use the results to establish the 16 matchups for the knockout stage.