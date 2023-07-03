Vietnamese billiards player secures world title for second time

|
Vietnam's No.1 player Tran Quyet Chien (second from the left). (Photo: SGGP)
After facing several challenges posed by the Egyptian opponent in the opening minutes, he swiftly showed his talent by taking a lead of 22-12.
Chien remained his good form in the next 13 moves and won the game with a final score of 50-30.
This is the second time the Vietnamese player has won the Three-Cushion World Cup. Previously, he secured the world title when Vietnam hosted the tournament in 2018.
This championship brought Chien 16,000 euros (over US$17,400) while runner-up Sidhome got 10,000 euros. Two third prize winners Chiem Hong Thai of Vietnam and Jeremy Bury of France received 6000 euros each.