Vietnamese billiards player secures world title for second time

Vietnam's No.1 player Tran Quyet Chien on July 2 won the Three-Cushion World Cup - Porto 2023 in Portugal after defeating Egypt’s Sameh Sidhom in the final.

After facing several challenges posed by the Egyptian opponent in the opening minutes, he swiftly showed his talent by taking a lead of 22-12.

Chien remained his good form in the next 13 moves and won the game with a final score of 50-30.

This is the second time the Vietnamese player has won the Three-Cushion World Cup. Previously, he secured the world title when Vietnam hosted the tournament in 2018.

This championship brought Chien 16,000 euros (over US$17,400) while runner-up Sidhome got 10,000 euros. Two third prize winners Chiem Hong Thai of Vietnam and Jeremy Bury of France received 6000 euros each.