Summer travel season gains momentum as tourists flock to cities, beaches

Vietnam’s summer tourism season is gathering pace, with rising visitor numbers at urban attractions, beach destinations and waterway tours, while airlines expand capacity and roll out fare promotions to meet growing travel demand.

Tourists enjoy traditional music performances on the Saigon WaterGo boat. (Photo: Toan Kim)

In recent weekends, tourism activity in Ho Chi Minh City has become noticeably busier. From early morning, crowds of residents and visitors gathered at Ben Thanh Metro Station. Families with children, groups of young travelers and visitors from other localities boarded trains to begin exploring the city.

Nguyen Van Phuong, a resident of Tan Thoi Hiep Ward, said his family recently spent a weekend outing using public transportation. In the morning, they took a bus to the metro station and boarded the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien line. In the evening, they returned home by bus.

At Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Park, summer activities are in full swing, highlighted by the Southern Fruit Festival. The attraction has also introduced a series of new products, including the Mega Zone entertainment area, a multicolored tube-slide complex, the Childhood World–Cat Tuong Castle, a high-speed racing slide and an infinity slide at Tien Dong Beach.

Beyond traditional leisure tourism, new experiential offerings are also drawing significant interest. One example is helicopter sightseeing tours over the city, a premium product increasingly chosen by visitors seeking a fresh summer travel experience.

At the same time, waterway tourism routes continue to attract travelers. From Bach Dang Wharf, boats carry visitors along the Saigon River to traditional craft villages, fruit orchards and eco-tourism destinations in Binh Duong, as well as hiking destinations at the Nui Dinh Base Historical Site, about 30 kilometers from central Vung Tau.

More recently, a high-speed ferry route linking Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Port and Con Dao has entered service. With a travel time of approximately five hours and 15 minutes to five hours and 30 minutes, and standard fares ranging from VND965,000 to VND1.075 million per trip, the service offers an additional transportation option for travelers visiting Con Dao.

Holiday-makers enjoy their vacation in Nha Trang

Beyond urban attractions, beach destinations nationwide are entering their peak season. Resorts and hotels in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Vung Tau have reported sharp increases in occupancy during weekends. Beachgoers are participating in water sports and enjoying summer holidays along the coast.

According to Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service, this year’s summer tourism season started more slowly than in the same period last year. As consumers become more cautious with spending, many travelers are favoring short-duration trips that reduce travel time while still providing meaningful experiences.

She said this trend is helping drive demand for urban tourism products, waterway tours and attractions located near city centers during the 2026 summer season.

Airlines roll out promotional campaigns

Alongside the tourism boom, airlines are launching a range of promotional programs to stimulate demand.

Vietravel Airlines has increased frequencies on key routes, offering one-way fares on selected domestic flights from VND1.5 million ( US$57.70) to VND1.9 million per passenger. The carrier has also introduced promotions including the “8K Ticket Hunt” campaign, a 15 percent weekend fare discount and a direct VND88,000 discount on domestic routes.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines Group has significantly expanded capacity with approximately 28,300 domestic flights, equivalent to nearly 5.5 million seats. Additional capacity is being concentrated on routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major coastal and island tourism destinations across the country.

The airline group has also launched promotional campaigns such as “Bright Thursday,” offering a 15 percent discount on domestic fares, and the “Hello Summer” program featuring one-way tickets from VND900,000 per passenger.

Le Hong Ha, Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam Airlines, said the carrier is continuing to develop flexible pricing policies and promotional programs to provide travelers with more affordable air travel options. At the same time, the airline is focusing on improving operational efficiency and optimizing costs.

By organizing flight schedules more effectively, he said, Vietnam Airlines aims to balance capacity and maintain stable ticket prices that are better aligned with passengers’ financial conditions during the summer travel season.

Summer tourism boom, destinations from orchards to islands thrive In Dong Thap this summer, visitors are captivated by the lush green spaces of rambutan, strawberry, grape, and durian orchards, alongside modern farms. No longer just agricultural plots, many households have boldly “changed clothes” for their gardens, turning them into tourism destinations. Doan Van Ngoc, owner of Ngoc Hoa rambutan orchard in Lai Vung Commune, shared that renovating old gardens into model eco-tourism sites has created new income streams. Tourists here not only pick fruits but also immerse themselves in rustic landscapes, paddle boats, take photos, and enjoy traditional Mekong dishes. According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dong Thap Province, boosting agricultural tourism and building digital maps of attractions is a key strategy to enhance local specialties. By June 2026, Dong Thap welcomed more than 4.17 million visitors, generating revenue of about VND2,140 billion. Do Minh Chuc, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quy Special Zone, Lam Dong Province, said visitor numbers to the island continue to rise, especially on weekends. Currently, five high-speed boats connecting Phu Quy to the mainland are operating at full capacity, with tickets often sold out. Tourists favor activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, kite surfing, exploring pristine beaches, fishing, net pulling, and enjoying seafood on floating cages. Local authorities have also strengthened inspections of accommodations and tourism services, requiring price listings, ensuring food safety, environmental hygiene, and promoting campaigns to reduce plastic waste. In the first six months of 2026, Phu Quy Special Zone is expected to welcome over 126,000 visitors, an increase of more than 29,000 compared to the same period. Meanwhile, at Mui Ne tourist area, summer room capacity remains at 60–70 percent, with weekends reaching over 90 percent. Products such as water sports, community tourism, and Cham cultural experiences continue to attract guests. Meanwhile, Khanh Hoa Province has entered the peak summer tourism season with vibrant activity in Nha Trang and surrounding islands. The Nha Trang tourist pier receives about 6,000 visitors daily, with weekends surpassing 10,000. Tours of bays, coral diving, canoe rides, and glass-bottom boats at Vinh Hy Bay are all popular. Cung Quynh Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province, noted that current tourism trends emphasize not only relaxation but also experience, sustainability, and connection. With a diverse ecosystem of products ranging from islands, green resorts, culture, cuisine to modern entertainment, Khanh Hoa is well-positioned to meet visitor demand. The province aims to welcome 18.8 million visitors and achieve tourism revenue of VND77 trillion in 2026.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan