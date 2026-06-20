Dong Thap’s “Lotus Road” attracts visitors

As part of the ongoing Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2026, the “Lotus Road,” on Ly Thuong Kiet Street in Cao Lanh Ward, has attracted large numbers of residents and visitors for sightseeing and photo opportunities.

The “Lotus Road” has been meticulously arranged with 25,000 pots of lotus flowers, including dozens of rare varieties, creating a dazzling, multi-colored space.

At night, a lighting system illuminates the floral arrangements and displays, highlighting the elegant beauty of lotus flowers and turning the central street into a cultural space that is both imbued with local identity and infused with a modern touch.

Mr. Nguyen Hung Trang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Lanh Ward, said that the “Lotus Road” is not only a distinctive cultural and artistic space that enriches the series of events at this year’s Lotus Festival but also an opportunity to promote the elegant beauty of lotus flowers and introduce the unique cultural values of the “Land of Pink Lotus” to visitors from near and far.

The positive response and appreciation from visitors in recent days serve as evidence of the success of the “Lotus Road.”

Local authorities are calling for social resources to continue maintaining and expanding this distinctive space, turning the lotus-themed street into a cultural destination that meets the sightseeing needs of residents and visitors.

The third Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2026 officially opened on June 18 at Van Mieu Square in Cao Lanh Ward, Dong Thap Province, under the theme “Come and Listen to the Lotus Tell Its Story,” kicking off a series of distinctive cultural and tourism activities. The festival, taking place from June 18 to 21, features a wide range of special activities, attracting large numbers of domestic and international visitors to explore, shop, and experience.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh