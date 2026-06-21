Kon Ka Kinh National Park’s Bai Nai becomes sanctuary for deer and sambar

Around 40 deer and sambar are being cared for at Bai Nai area of the Wildlife Rescue, Conservation and Development Center under Kon Ka Kinh National Park in Ayun Commune, Gia Lai Province, as part of efforts to preserve valuable genetic resources.

Bai Nai features lush natural grasslands and patches of forest, creating ideal living conditions for deer and sambar to thrive. Visitors can easily observe healthy animals freely grazing and moving about in the open landscape.

The herd is raised within an approximately 10-hectare enclosure. Their diet is diverse, consisting of 30 to 40 different types of forest leaves. During the dry season, staff regularly collect nutrient-rich wild plants with white sap and rough leaves from the forest to supplement their diet.

Deers are grazing peacefully in the green forest of Kon Ka Kinh National Park.

In addition to grass and leaves, the center also provides corn, grains and minerals to ensure balanced nutrition and healthy development.

Observations show that the deer and sambar at Bai Nai are quite accustomed to human presence. Whenever caretakers bring food, many gather around eagerly to enjoy fresh bananas and leaves.

According to Tran Van Thu, Director of the Wildlife Rescue, Conservation and Development Center under Kon Ka Kinh National Park, Bai Nai serves not only conservation purposes but also as a popular ecotourism site. It attracts many visitors, especially student groups participating in extracurricular activities and hands-on learning about wildlife and nature. These experiences help raise environmental awareness and foster a love for nature and wildlife conservation among students.

>>>Below are some photos showing a small herd of deer scattered across a sunlit forest.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong