Vietnamese athletes bag 18 gold medals at Vovinam World Championship in Vietnam

Vietnamese athletes bagged 18 gold medals at the Vovinam World Championship 2023 which took place from November 24 to 30 at Ho Chi Minh City-based Phu Tho Indoor Sports Hall.

The 2023 Vovinam World Championship was attracting the participation of more than 650 officials, referees, coaches, and athletes from 35 countries and territories. Vietnamese athletes of Vovinam- Vietnamese traditional martial arts - competed very successfully and brought home 18 gold medals.

As the competition wrapped up on November 29, the Vietnamese team was leading with 18 gold medals, the Algeria team earned 8 gold medals and the Cambodia team grabbed 5 gold medals.

Notably, Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Huu Toan captured the first gold medal in the Vovinam World Championship 2023 in the men's 92kg weight category meanwhile, his European peers also got their first gold medals.

After 5 days of competition, European Vovinam delegations won 4 gold medals in the fighting content thanks to the efforts of athletes from Belarus in the men's 92kg weight category. Russian athletes also won gold medals in the men's 77kg and 82 kg weight categories and Belgian athletes in the men’s 64kg category.

In the performance event, four Italian female athletes, Mazza Francesca, Di Nardi Iris Ida Carolina, Minniti Chiara and Ibba Francesca, won the gold medal in the women's saber team event, while Nguyen Viet Trang brought home the gold medal for Vovinam Germany in the women's double sword category.

The Cambodian team promoted its forte in the kickboxing category winning 4 gold medals. Moreover, they surpassed the host Vietnamese team to win gold medals in the women's Tai Chi single sword and men's sword team competitions.