Vietnam wraps up competition at ASIAD 19 with 3 golds, 5 silvers, 19 bronzes

Vietnamese athletes on October 7 won one silver and two bronze medals in the penultimate day of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in Hangzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province.

The silver went to the women's regu (team of three) after they lost to the world's strongest squad of Thailand in the gold medal match, 15-21, 12-21 at the Jinhua Sports Centre.

The Thai team had better techniques but the Vietnamese also made many mistakes, including their serves many of which went wide or hit the net.

It was the last day of the sepak takraw matches and in total, Vietnam won one gold (women's quadrant), one silver, and one bronze (men's regu).

The karate team, equally as successful overall as the sepak takraw athletes, added to their medal tally with one bronze on October 7 in the Kumite (combat) competition.

Do Thanh Nhan defeated the Republic of Korea’s Baek Junhyeok 9-3 in the third-placed playoff of the men's 84kg category at the Linping Sports Centre.

The karate squad has won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. They still have a chance to secure more medals as on the last day on October 8, athletes were slated to compete in the men's team kata (performance) event.

Vietnam's second bronze on October 7 was from Xiangqi (Chinese chess).

Lai Ly Huynh beat Liu Kuo Hua of Chinese Taipei in the last round of the men's individual category. He had eight points to place third in the rankings.

It was the second medal of the team after they won a silver in the mixed team event last week.

As karate athletes secured no more medals on October 8 – the last day of ASIAD 19, the Vietnamese delegation officially wrapped up their journey at the Games with three golds, five silvers, and 19 bronze medals, placing at No 21.