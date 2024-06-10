Vietnam wins two crucial gold medals at 2024 IFMA Senior World Championships

Vietnam secured its first two early victories in the finals featuring Vietnamese Muay Thai fighters at the 2024 Senior World Championships of the International Federation of Amateur Muaythai (IFMA).

Huynh Ha Huu Hieu wins the women's 45kg championship at the 2024 IFMA Senior World Championships. (Photo: IFMA)

On June 9, local time in Greece, the Vietnamese Muay Thai team competed in the final events of the 2024 IFMA Senior World Championships.

Vietnamese fighter Huynh Ha Huu Hieu made it to the final in the 45kg women's championship category. After several rounds of competition, Hieu was awarded a 29-28 victory over her opponent, Sofia Istratova from Russia, securing the gold medal. This is the third time in her career that Huynh Ha Huu Hieu has won a gold medal at the world championships. Previously, she claimed the titles in 2019 and 2021.

In another result, the Vietnamese Muay Thai team saw fighter Tran Thi Tuyet Anh reach the final in the 75kg women's category for the U23 age group, where three fighters competed. The fighters competed in a round-robin format to determine the overall rankings, and Tuyet Anh consecutively defeated Salama (UAE) and May Badr (Egypt) to win the gold medal.

In the championship category at the 2024 IFMA Senior World Championships, the Vietnamese Muay Thai team also bagged silver medals from Nguyen Doan Long in the men's 63.5kg category and Le Hoang Duc in the men's 48kg category. Additionally, the Vietnamese Muay Thai team won more silver medals in the U23 age group, contributed by Bui Hai Linh, Hoang Thi Thu, and Hoang Dinh Manh.

The Vietnamese Muay Thai team still has two finals to compete in later on the same day. In the U23 women's 57kg category, Nguyen Thi Chieu will face Margot (France), and in the U23 women's 45kg category, Hoang Mai Khanh will face Elizaveta Zavarzina.

This tournament features 22 fighters from the Vietnamese Muay Thai team.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan