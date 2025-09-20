Sports

Vietnam's Muay Thai team shines at World Championship

The Vietnamese Muay Thai team secured an impressive haul of four gold medals at the 2025 World Youth Championships, which recently concluded in the UAE.

sport.jpg
Vietnam's Muay Thai team secures four gold medals at the 2025 World Youth Championships

Vietnam's Muay Thai team leader Tu Thi Le Na said that the athletes competed with tremendous effort to achieve the best results; the young fighters met the medal goals set by the coaching staff.

The team's success was highlighted on the final day of competition, September 19, where they finished with a total of four gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals. The gold medals were won by:

Bui Ngoc Huyen (Women’s 60kg, 11-13 years old)

Bang The Minh (Wai Kru, 14-15 years old)

Dinh Van Duc Anh and Mai Tuan Huy (Mai Muay, 14-15 years old)

Ha Bao Ngoc and Me Thi Van (Mai Muay, 14-15 years old)

Additionally, Vietnam's fighters secured silver medals in multiple divisions, including those won by Tran Huynh An Nhien, Dang Van Phong, Me Thi Van, Bang The Minh, Ha Bao Ngoc, Pham Tan Vang, and the duo of Vu Ngoc Trang and Dinh Quynh Nga.

The 2025 World Youth Championships featured competitors from over 100 countries and territories. Vietnam's team consisted of carefully selected and promising young boxers, some of whom had already achieved success at the 2025 Southeast Asian Youth and Team Championships in Malaysia.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan

