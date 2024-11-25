Vietnam wins one gold medal at 2nd Petanque Asian Championships 2024

The Vietnamese petanque team delivered an outstanding performance, earning a gold medal at the 2nd Petanque Asian Championships 2024, which recently concluded in Chinese Taipei.

The Vietnamese petanque team achieves encouraging results at the 2nd Petanque Asian Championships 2024.

According to the team’s update, on the final day of competition (November 24), Vietnam secured a gold medal in the women’s doubles event.

Athletes Kim Thanh and Kim Thao advanced to the finals, where they faced Malaysia in the championship match. Demonstrating poise and skill, the pair secured a convincing 13-5 victory, clinching the gold medal for Vietnam. This was the team’s only gold medal of the tournament. The coaching staff noted that the women’s doubles category featured 11 competing teams. The Vietnamese duo defeated Japan in the quarterfinals and Indonesia in the semifinals, with decisive 13-5 scores.

In other events, the Vietnamese team also reached the final of the men’s singles competition but fell short against a Cambodian athlete, earning a silver medal. In the men’s doubles event, the team claimed third place and a bronze medal. Overall, the Vietnamese petanque team concluded the 2nd Petanque Asian Championships 2024 with one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

This was the second edition of the Asian Petanque Championship, which brought together top teams from across the continent. Looking ahead, petanque will be featured in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in 2025, where the Vietnamese team is expected to participate.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan