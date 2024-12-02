Vietnam wins multiple bids for offshore wind turbine foundations

Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) yesterday organized a series of events on oil and renewable energy at the PTSC Energy and Technical Logistics Industrial Center in Vung Tau City.

Manufacturing offshore wind turbine foundations in Vung Tau City

In response to urgent climate change mitigation requirements and countries' net-zero commitments, offshore wind power (OWP) has emerged as one of the most potential growth areas.

Grasping this trend with a pioneering mission in the energy sector, Petrovietnam and some of its members, particularly the PTSC, have focused on evaluating and researching energy transition since 2019 to align with trends and leverage strengths, including orienting towards green, clean energy through increasing gas production, H2 production, and especially OWP development.

As the national oil and gas company, Petrovietnam set a target of development aligned with the country's overall goals. The strategy has been adjusted to 2030 and with a vision to 2045, targeting 8,000-14,000 MW of installed capacity by 2030, with renewable energy sources accounting for five percent to ten percent of Petrovietnam's total installed capacity.

By 2045, Vietnam Oil and Gas Group strives to raise its total installed power capacity to at least eight percent of the country's power capacity, and the proportion of renewable energy sources to 10 percent to 20 percent of total capacity.

In order to prepare resources for the offshore renewable energy competition, Petrovietnam has been proactively building a domestic supply chain including unit members such as PTSC, Vietsovpetro, VPI, PetroVietnam Engineering Consultancy JSC (PVE), PETROSETCO, PV Drilling, PVC-MS, PV Shipyard and so on.

Additionally, Petrovietnam's key units for designing, fabricating, installing and operating offshore oil and gas projects like PTSC, Vietsovpetro, PETROCONs and so on with existing capacity, experience, and infrastructure have been tasked with developing the renewable energy value chain, enhancing cooperation, leveraging each other's capacities, and seeking opportunities to participate in offshore renewable energy (ORE) projects domestically and internationally.

Notably, Petrovietnam's efforts in developing OWP have been proven in recent years as PTSC has been actively involved in providing OWP services to many domestic and international contractors, achieving success.

In order to prepare for OWP development projects, PTSC had previously added the wind power sector to its business, marketing and seeking partnerships through specialized seminars on wind power organized by embassies of capable countries like Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany for updating information and development strategies of Vietnam and major countries.

PTSC has made significant transitions to renewable energy, notably winning international bids to fabricate and supply 33 offshore wind turbine foundations for the Greater Changhua 2b&4 (CHW2204) project for Orsted (Denmark), marking the first time Vietnam secured a substantial export contract in the new field of offshore renewable energy.

Winning and executing this contract not only has created a historical milestone for PTSC but also elevated the Vietnamese petroleum technical service brand, and placed Vietnam on the global offshore renewable energy map.

Following the success of the CHW2204 OWP project, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation continued to win bids for larger offshore wind turbine foundation supply projects for international offshore wind projects in the Asia-Pacific market.

Additionally, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation has started the initial phase of the construction for four offshore substations (OSS) for the Baltica 02 offshore wind project in the Baltic Sea - one of the world's largest power wind projects. This is the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has won and exported offshore substations to Europe, the leading market for OWP, along with five substations already exported to the Asia-Pacific region.

To mark these significant achievements and future development goals, Petrovietnam in coordination with PTSC and international partners organized a series of events including ceremonies of launching and handing over CHW2204 OWP foundations; signing contracts for OWP foundation fabrication and supply; ground-breaking for Baltica 02 OSS project; ground-breaking for CPP platform - Block B project; signing Lac Da Vang FSO contract.

Winning and executing numerous large contracts in the Offshore renewable energy technology (ORE) field recently has laid a solid foundation for Petrovietnam - PTSC, contributing to the realization of the national power development plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 (Power Plan 8); gradually forming the Offshore Renewable Energy Industrial Center in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province and the Southeast region, creating a complete ORE industrial ecosystem aligned with many domestic enterprises participating in the supply chain, enhancing design and fabrication capacity, increasing localization rate, and taking proactiveness in implementing future ORE projects in Vietnam.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong