Vietnam wins gold at 2024 Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championships

Vietnam won one gold, one silver and two bronzes at the Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championships (SEAAGTC) 2024 which closed on July 12 in Singapore.

Ho Anh Duy competes in the last day of the Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championships 2024. He wins the gold in the Lion City Cup for boys' U16. (Photos of VGA)

According to the team managers, athletes played more successful than their first time last year when they bagged one gold and one silver.

At the award-winning Seletar Country Club, Ho Anh Duy competed outstanding in four rounds of the Lion City Cup for boys' U16. The 14-year-old golfer topped the individual ranking with 1-over-par 289, one better than Malaysian Joshua Xing.

Huy's remarkable result in combination with teammate Nguyen Tuan Anh helped Vietnam secure bronze in the team category.

Vietnam’s strongest players competed in the Putra Cup for male golfers of all ages but they did not perform as well as expected.

The team, featuring national No.1 Nguyen Anh Minh, Vietnam Amateur Open champion Doan Uy, SEA Games winner Le Khanh Hung, and reigning champion of the National Junior Championship Nguyen Duc Son, targeted gold medal.

After four days, Hung took the individual bronze and the team finished at the second podium.

Minh had a perfect first day at the No.1 position and book No.2 place in the final day but his poor performance on July 12 dropped him to No.4 seat overall.

The Vietnamese players failed to make top three in either Santi Cup, which is for female golfers of all ages, and Kartini Cup for girls' U16 players.

In other news, Vietnam Golf Association General Secretary Vu Nguyen was voted Vice President of the ASEAN Golf Federation (AFG) at a congress held at the same venue on July 11.

He will support President Tan Chong Huat, who is Singapore Golf Association top leader, during the working term of 2024-28.

It was considered a milestone in Vietnam’s golf history as a Vietnamese was among leaders of the AFG, which showed the strong reputation of the country internationally.

At the congress, participants also discussed the development and connection of golf in Southeast Asia and the operation of the annual (SEAAGTC) tournament.

The next editions will be held in the Philippines in 2025 and Cambodia in 2026.

VNA