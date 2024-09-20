Vietnam wins first three gold medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Vietnamese young weightlifting team gained an impressive victory with three gold medals on the opening day of the 2024 Youth World Weightlifting Championships.

Vietnamese weightlifters Do Tu Tung and K’Duong have impressive performances on the opening day of the 2024 Youth World Weightlifting Championships. (Photo: Nguyen Huy)

Both Vietnamese weightlifters Do Tu Tung and K’Duong excellently won the first gold medals in the 55-kilogram men's category.

As for K'Duong, the young weightlifter lifted an aggregate of 253 kilograms, including 115 kilograms in snatch and 138 kilograms in clean and jerk.

With this achievement, he won a total of three medals, including one gold medal in the snatch, one gold medal in the total lift and one bronze medal in the clean and jerk.

The world's best lifters are gathered at the 2024 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Spain.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong