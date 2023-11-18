Vietnam wins first silver medal at 16th World Wushu Championships

The Wushu athletes representing Vietnam in the 16th World Wushu Championships have commenced their competition, securing their first silver medal early in the event.

This year, the 2023 World Wushu Championships takes place at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas, USA. The official opening ceremony occurred on November 17 (local time).

Vietnam has participated in the first taolu (performance) and sanda (combat) events of the 2023 World Wushu Championships. In the women's nandao taolu event, Dang Tran Phuong Nhi's impressive performance earned her the second-highest score among all competitors, claiming her a well-deserved silver medal. This achievement marks the first medal for the Vietnamese wushu team at this year's world championships. Wrapping up the event, Wu Jianing from China won the gold medal, while Lucy Lee from the US received the bronze.

The Vietnamese Wushu team is competing in the 2023 World Wushu Championships with a lineup featuring Thuy Vi, Phuong Giang, Nguyen Thi Lan, Duy Hai, Manh Cuong, Huy Hoang, Phuong Nga, Kieu Trang, Phuong Nhi, Thu Thuy, Van Huu, Van Tam, and Do Dat. Among these, the national team is actively providing opportunities for young athletes to showcase their skills, facilitating comparisons, and seeking avenues for further development.

The competition brings together over 500 athletes from 72 countries and territories worldwide. There are 11 sets of medals for the men's taolu category and an equal number for the women's taolu category. In the combat section, the competition features seven weight classes for men, ranging from 48kg to 75kg, with a corresponding number of events for women. The last World Wushu Championships took place in 2019, during which Vietnam achieved one gold medal, four silver medals, and four bronze medals.

The 2023 World Wushu Championships will compete until November 20 (local time).