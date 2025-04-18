Vietnam wins 2 more gold medals at World Youth Rapid, Blitz Chess Championships

In the boys' U14 blitz chess event, duo Dau Khuong Duy and Duong Vu Anh finished the first and second after 11 rounds of competition to earn gold and silver medal respectively.
The Vietnamese youth chess team also secured a gold medal in the girls’ U10 blitz chess category thanks to the effort of player Tran Hoang Bao An, with 9.5 points over 11 rounds.
In addition, the Vietnamese youth chess team earned several other medals, including a silver medal from player Hoang Tan Vinh and a bronze from player Nguyen Xuan Phuong in the boys’ U10 category; a silver medal from player Tong Thai Hoang An in the girls’ U14 category and a bronze medal from player Nguyen Binh Vy in the girls’ U18 event.