Vietnam tops Southeast Asia Karate Championship 2023

Vietnamese karate athletes satisfactorily finished their competition at the Southeast Asia Karate Championship 2023 with 23 golden medals.
Vietnamese karate athletes pose a photo after they have finished the Southeast Asia Karate Championship 2023 with 23 golden medals. (Photo: Vu Son)

The number of gold medals helps Vietnam rank first at the Southeast Asia Karate Championship 2023.

In the women's and men’s final rounds on March 19, Vietnam earned two gold medals.

Thus, the Vietnam's karate team won a total of 23 golden, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals to rank the first position at the Southeast Asia Karate Championship 2023, followed by Thailand and Indonesia.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

