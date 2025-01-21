Vietnam top group, secure AFC Futsal Asian Cup slot

Vietnam earned the right to join two-time champions Iran, Japan and hosts China at the 2025 Women's Asian Futsal Cup finals after staying on top of the Qualifiers' group stage on January 19.

Vietnam top Group D to qualify for the 2025 Women's Asian Futsal Cup Finals which will be held in May in China. (Photo of AFC)

In spite of Vietnam and Chinese Taipei having both already booked their tickets to the finals, they served up a classic in their battle to top the table.

In their meet, Vietnam came from behind to hold the tough rivals to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the MFF Futsal Indoor Stadium in Yangon.

Trinh Nguyen Thanh Hang sounded the first warning for Vietnam, firing a shot against the post in the third minute,after waltzing through on the right flank.

But it was Chinese Taipei which struck first, Chen Min-huang rifling home an unstoppable shot from distance into the top corner in the 10th minute that caught Ngo Nguyen Thuy Linh unprepared.

Vietnam drew level a minute later when Le Thi Thanh Ngan finished off a flowing move, after receiving a great pass from Bien Thi Hang.

Vietnam pushed hard for the equaliser after the break, with Tran Thi Thuy Trang dragging her shot just wide in the 25th minute after Chinese Taipei custodian Ou Yi-shian had rushed out of position.

Midway through the second half, Linh produced a great stop to deny Minh-huang at the end of a lung-bursting run from defence to keep Vietnam from going further behind.

That save motivated Vietnam to keep going and their efforts were rewarded in the 39th minute when Bien Hang cut in from the left and curled the ball home for a share of the points and top spot in the group.

Vietnam won two and drew one matches, scoring 28 goals and conceding two. They set a tournament's record with 21 goals scored on January 18.

Vietnam is one of 12 teams competing in the finals with the draw being held in Hohhot, China, on February 7. Meanwhile the tournament will be held between May 7 and 18. It will serve as the qualifying for the inaugural 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup in the Philippines.

VNA