Vietnam to host World Cup Pickleball 2026

Vietnam has been selected to host the World Cup Pickleball 2026, marking the first time the global tournament will be held in Asia.

Organizers of the World Cup Pickleball 2026 confirmed on July 9 that the event will take place in Da Nang from August 30 to September 6.

A representative of the Pickleball World Cup outlines the tournament's competition program for the 2026 event in Vietnam. Photo: Pham Hoang

According to the competition schedule, approximately 4,000 athletes representing 80 countries and territories will compete from August 30 to September 6, 2026, across several venues in Da Nang. Matches will be held at Tien Son Sports Palace (eight courts), Tuyen Son Sports Village (31 courts), Trang Hoang Pickleball Court, Hop Thanh Phat Pickleball Court, and other pickleball clubs in the city center.

A new feature of the tournament will be the inaugural World Entrepreneur Tournament 2026 (Pickleball World Cup Edition), an international competition exclusively for entrepreneurs, investors, business executives, founders and other leaders from Vietnam and abroad.

Competition categories for the World Entrepreneur Tournament 2026 were unveiled at the announcement event. Photo: Pham Hoang

The tournament will feature 26 competition categories, with participants' skill levels evaluated before competition. Champions in the executive division will receive VND15 million (about US$577) per event, while winners in the beginner division will earn VND5 million (about US$192).

Beyond the official matches, organizers have planned a series of networking and business-oriented activities, including entrepreneur exchanges, business matching sessions, investment promotion events, meetings with strategic partners, a gala night, international media activities, and accompanying programs.

The technical draw for the World Entrepreneur Tournament is scheduled for September 1, with representatives from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, the Pickleball World Cup organizers, the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Pickleball Club, and the Da Nang Pickleball Federation in attendance.

Around 1,600 players are expected to compete in the World Entrepreneur Tournament, which will be held from September 2 to 4.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong