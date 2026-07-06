Con Dao Spirit 2026 trail run touches history with every stride

The inaugural Con Dao Spirit 2026 trail run will take place on August 30, offering participants a unique experience that combines endurance sports with history, culture, nature conservation, and community outreach.

Organizers provide details of the Con Dao Spirit 2026 trail run.

The event was officially launched on July 6 at the Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television (HTV) headquarters. Organized by HTV in collaboration with the Con Dao Special Zone People's Committee, the race commemorates the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution, Vietnam's National Day, and the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh's official renaming to Ho Chi Minh City.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Member of the HCMC Party Committee and Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy General Director of the HCMC Press and Radio-Television and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; and Mr. Cao Anh Minh, Deputy General Director of the HCMC Press and Radio-Television and General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television.

The organizers sign an agreement with the event's title sponsor.

More than a sporting competition, Con Dao Spirit 2026 is designed as an immersive journey that promotes physical fitness while honoring Vietnam's historical legacy, celebrating cultural heritage, and fostering patriotism. The event features four race categories: 6km, 12km, 25km, and 50km.

The courses will begin at the Con Dao Flagpole and guide runners through some of the archipelago's most iconic landmarks, including Con Dao National Park, Con Dao Prison, Pier 914, Hang Duong Cemetery, Lo Voi Peak, Nui Chua-Ma Thieng Lanh, and Bai Bang Dat Tham, allowing participants to experience the island's remarkable natural landscapes and historical sites.

Ahead of race day, runners will collect their race kits on August 29 and take part in a series of commemorative and educational activities, including a flag-raising ceremony, visits to the graves of fallen heroes at Hang Duong Cemetery, and exchanges with experts on the conservation of sea turtles and dugongs. Organizers said the activities are intended to distinguish the event by integrating sport with historical education and environmental awareness.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Cao Anh Minh said the event marks the first trail race ever held on Con Dao and will be broadcast live across HTV's television channels and digital platforms.

Mr. Cao Anh Minh, General Director of HTV, delivers remarks at the launch ceremony.

He said the race would offer competitors a memorable experience along coastal trails and forest routes while providing an opportunity to reflect on the island's historical significance and inspiring greater appreciation of the responsibility to contribute to the country's future development.

The organizers also announced that the race will support a charitable program launched by the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to assist children with serious illnesses from disadvantaged families. Under the message, "Every step is an act of sharing," the initiative aims to mobilize social resources to help fund medical treatment, education and better opportunities for affected children.

Through the event, organizers hope to promote Con Dao as a destination renowned for its historical, cultural and natural heritage while encouraging healthy lifestyles, environmental stewardship and the development of sustainable green tourism.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan