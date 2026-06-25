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Vietnam karate team secures two official spots at 2026 Team World Cup

SGGPO

Vietnam’s karate team has earned two official spots at the 2026 World Team Karate Cup following strong performances at the 2026 Asian Championships.

The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced 20 national teams that have qualified for the team kata (performance) and kumite (sparring) events at the 2026 World Team Cup.

Accordingly, Vietnam’s karate team will compete in two categories, including men’s team kata and women’s team kumite.

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Men’s karate kata team of Vietnam at the 2026 Asian Championships. Photo: AKF

At the recently concluded 2026 Asian Karate Championships in Indonesia, the Vietnamese men’s kata team, featuring Giang Viet Anh, Le Nguyen Thai Hung, Pham Minh Duc and Pham Truong Giang, secured a bronze medal, finishing in third place.

The women’s kumite team, comprising Dinh Thi Huong, Hoang Thi My Tam, Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly and Nguyen Thi Thu, also claimed a bronze medal.

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Women’s kumite team of Vietnam secured a place at the 2026 Team World Cup. Photo: AKF

The 2026 World Team Karate Cup is considered a world championship-level event organized by the WKF. This year’s edition will feature only team events and is scheduled to take place in China from November 20 to November 22.

In the women’s kumite team event, Vietnam will join other qualified Asian teams, including Iran, Indonesia, Japan, and China. In the men’s team kata event, Asian qualifiers also include Kuwait, Chinese Taipei (China), Japan and China.

Vietnam previously earned a direct qualification to the World Team Cup for the first time in 2024, competing in the women’s kumite team category.

Karate remains one of Vietnam’s key sports as the national team continues preparations for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20).

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam karate World Karate Cup 2026 team kata team kumite Asian Karate Championships 2026 ASIAD 20

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