Vietnam to host Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival 2025

Vietnam will host its first-ever Southeast Asia-scale international music and arts festival, marking a new milestone in the country’s cultural and creative industry.

Mr. Pham Minh Toan, representative of VCIDA, shares information about the Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival 2025.

As of October 30, the Vietnam Cultural Industries Development Association (VCIDA), in collaboration with the Vietnam Institute of Arts Education (VIA Education) and the Soul Institute of Arts (SIA), announced the launch of the Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival (VIMAF) 2025.

The event aims to create a professional artistic platform for Vietnamese artists and emerging talents from across Southeast Asia.

The VIMAF 2025 will take place from December 12 to December 13, with registration open from October 30 to November 30.

Contestants may compete in two categories, including music and dance. The 15 best performances will be selected to appear in the VIMAF 2025 Gala Night on December 13 at the Capital Theatre, 212 Ly Chinh Thang Street, Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Beyond the competitions, the VIMAF 2025 will feature a diverse lineup of cultural experiences, including workshops with international artists, contemporary art and cultural exchanges and city tours exploring Ho Chi Minh City’s culture.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong