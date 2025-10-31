Culture/art

Vietnam to host Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival 2025

SGGP

Vietnam will host its first-ever Southeast Asia-scale international music and arts festival, marking a new milestone in the country’s cultural and creative industry.

550803969-1312101700138438-4937589406471879422-n-2791-1973.jpg
Mr. Pham Minh Toan, representative of VCIDA, shares information about the Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival 2025.

As of October 30, the Vietnam Cultural Industries Development Association (VCIDA), in collaboration with the Vietnam Institute of Arts Education (VIA Education) and the Soul Institute of Arts (SIA), announced the launch of the Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival (VIMAF) 2025.

The event aims to create a professional artistic platform for Vietnamese artists and emerging talents from across Southeast Asia.

The VIMAF 2025 will take place from December 12 to December 13, with registration open from October 30 to November 30.

Contestants may compete in two categories, including music and dance. The 15 best performances will be selected to appear in the VIMAF 2025 Gala Night on December 13 at the Capital Theatre, 212 Ly Chinh Thang Street, Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Beyond the competitions, the VIMAF 2025 will feature a diverse lineup of cultural experiences, including workshops with international artists, contemporary art and cultural exchanges and city tours exploring Ho Chi Minh City’s culture.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam International Music & Arts Festival 2025 Vietnam Cultural Industries Development Association Soul Institute of Arts Vietnam Institute of Arts Education Vietnamese artists

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn