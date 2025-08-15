Vietnam to host its First International Doll Festival in late October

Vietnam’s First International Doll Festival – Doll Fest 2025 will take place over six days, from October 29 to November 3, at the Global City in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event will feature the participation of numerous artists supporting and accompanying the program, including Miss Eco Teen International 2021 Bella Vu Huyen Dieu, Miss Global Vietnam 2022 Doan Hong Trang, directors Le Viet and Hoa yen, musician Vo Hoai Phuc, doll artisan Bui Thinh Da, Miss Business Charm International 2024 Tuyet Mai, Miss Business World Beauty 2025 Lucy Ha.

According to the organization board, Doll Fest 2025 aims to create a platform that brings together communities passionate about art, fashion, design, cosplay, and music. The festival will feature a wide range of engaging activities, offering audiences unique experiences, such as doll exhibitions, cosplay showcases, talk shows, and more.

The highlights of Doll Fest 2025 will be a doll exhibition, featuring 150 display booths; the Miss Doll beauty pageant; the debut of Vietnam’s first 'Fairy Tale Doll' collection inspired by cultural stories and expected to be nominated for a Vietnam record as well as hands-on workshops where visitors can experience making dolls themselves.

The organizers have also launched a 'Design Contest' for doll and costume design, targeting university students, secondary and high school students, as well as doll enthusiasts. Doll trading and charity auctions will also be held as part of the event.

In addition, the 'Doll Show' concert, scheduled for November 2, promises to deliver a spectacular celebration of fashion, music, and lights, featuring performances by numerous well-known artists.

By Thuy Tien, My Vy—Translated by Kim Khanh