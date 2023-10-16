Vietnam to host 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting

The 45th Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (MTWG 45) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 17-19, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (MOT).

The meeting will continue to consider the implementation of measures related to maritime transportation in accordance with the Kuala Lumpur 2016-2025 strategic plan, initiatives in maritime transportation recovery and sustainable development post Covid-19 pandemic as well as progress of the 2022-2023 action plan on goods circulation and ship waste management.

Besides, participating delegates will discuss future cooperation with the International Maritime Organisation and hold talks with dialogue partners.

Measures related to smart technology applications in the field of maritime transportation for upcoming action plans are expected to be introduced at the three-day event.

According to MOT, as chairman of MTWG 45, Vietnam hopes ASEAN member states will continue to intensify bilateral, multilateral cooperation in order to create growth momentum for the sector in ASEAN in particular and the world at large.

Since joining ASEAN in 1995, Vietnam has made important and productive contributions to the grouping, including in maritime transport cooperation.

The country has signed bilateral maritime and sea transport agreements with countries in the bloc, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Myanmar.