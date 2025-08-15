National

Vietnam to Develop 'Duty-Free Port' model as part of logistics hub strategy

SGGP

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Directive No. 133/CD-TTg, urging the acceleration of key tasks and solutions to achieve the economic growth targets set for 2025.

Tan Cang – Hai Phong International Container Terminal (Photo: SGGP)

In order to achieve the economic growth target of 8.3 percent–8.5 percent in 2025 and lay a foundation for double-digit growth during the 2026–2030 period, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on ministries, agencies, and local authorities to rigorously implement the Government’s resolutions and directives. He urged efforts to accelerate growth across all three key sectors, including industry and construction; agriculture, forestry, and fisheries; and services.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to proactively adapt to the United States’ reciprocal tariff policies, maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure the balance of major economic indicators.

The Prime Minister has instructed relevant agencies to study and develop a model for a "duty-free port" with the aim of turning Vietnam into a major logistics hub and to submit a proposal to the competent authorities by October 2025.

He also emphasized the need to complete at least 3,000 kilometers of expressways and over 1,700 kilometers of coastal roads by the end of 2025. In addition, the Prime Minister called for the full disbursement of the 2025 state budget investment plan, along with all public investment capital sourced from increased revenue and savings in the 2024 state budget.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have been tasked with reviewing and assessing the pilot implementation of construction permit exemptions for residential buildings with approved 1:500-scale detailed planning, studying the feasibility of expanding the policy’s scope, and submitting reports to the Prime Minister in the fourth quarter.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh

