Vietnam teams achieve opening wins in Int'l Women's Volleyball Tournament

The representatives from the host nation, Vietnam, clinched a win in their opening match of the group stage at the 2023 VTV Cup Ferroli International Women's Volleyball Tournament held in Lao Cai.

The 2023 VTV Cup Ferroli International Women's Volleyball Tournament kicked off on August 19 at the multi-purpose sports arena in Lao Cai Province, featuring the participation of all six competing teams.

Vietnam is represented by two teams: the Vietnam Women's Volleyball Team 1 and the Vietnam Women's Volleyball Team 2, both of which competed and achieved victories simultaneously.

During the afternoon game, Head Coach Nguyen Trong Linh and the Vietnamese Women's Volleyball Team 2 went up against South Korea's Suwon club. In this match, the home team's spikers could not completely dominate the opponents; instead, they often found themselves countering the opposing team's attacking spikes.

However, players like Nguyen Huynh Phuong Thuy, Pham Thi Nguyen Anh, and Le Thanh Thuy delivered strong performances, securing crucial points that played a significant role in the team's victory. Ultimately, the Vietnamese Women's Volleyball Team 2 triumphed over their opponents with a 3-1 score (23/25, 25/12, 25/21, 25/16).

As late evening approached, the stands were filled with spectators who came to support Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the Vietnamese Women's Volleyball Team 1 in their match against the Australian women's team. Overall, the spikers from the Australian team still could not match or surpass the skills of Vietnam Team 1's players.

Throughout the match, athletes such as Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Tran Tu Linh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Dinh Thi Tra Giang, Nguyen Thi Trinh, and Doan Thi Xuan executed powerful attacking spikes, creating difficulties for the opposing team's defense at both the front and back rows. At specific moments during the three sets, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet provided opportunities for some young players to step onto the court, allowing them to gain valuable experience.

Against a technically inferior opponent, the Vietnamese Women's Volleyball Team 1 comfortably secured a 3-0 victory with set scores of 25/18, 25/11, and 25/15.

The current tournament is scheduled to continue until August 26. The winning team of the competition will be awarded a prize of US$12,000.