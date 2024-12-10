Sports

Vietnam takes the lead in Vietnam 2024 Asian Open Police Taekwondo Championships

After four days of competition, the Vietnamese taekwondo athletes ranked first of the Vietnam 2024 Asian Open Police Taekwondo Championships with 37 gold, 36 silver and 33 bronze medals.

The organizers award trophies to the winners in this year's competition. (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)

followed by Indonesia and Cambodia.

Over 2,000 individuals comprising officials, athletes and 29 sports delegations joined the event.

Over 2,000 individuals comprising officials, athletes and 29 sports delegations joined the event.

The Vietnamese athletes competed in two competition categories of the Vietnam 2024 Asian Open Police Taekwondo Championships and the Asian Police Taekwondo Festival including antagonism and Poomsae A/B.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

