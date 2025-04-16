Vietnam takes center stage in digital future at GSMA Summit

Hanoi played host to the first GSMA Digital Nation Summit in Vietnam on April 15, a pivotal gathering themed “Connecting Vietnam - the Role of Mobile Operators in Digital Nation Building”.

A discussion session at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit



This high-profile GSMA Digital Nation Summit drew the participation of tech giants including Viettel, Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson, and LG, signaling the nation’s growing importance in the global digital landscape.

Co-organized by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA), the summit was strategically supported by Viettel Group, which collaborated closely with GSMA in curating the agenda and discussion points for the various sessions.

The summit served as a crucial platform for exploring pathways to construct a cutting-edge and sustainable digital ecosystem within Vietnam, aligning with the national drive for comprehensive digital transformation and the establishment of a robust digital economy.

By connecting leading international technology corporations, the event aimed to inject fresh stimulus into the development of digital infrastructure, ultimately contributing to the realization of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on groundbreaking advancements in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Addressing the critical area of digital infrastructure development, Deputy General Director Nguyen Dat of Viettel Group stated with conviction: “Despite the considerable investment challenges associated with 5G, we are committed to a rapid rollout, aiming to achieve coverage equivalent to our current 4G network by 2026. Our strategy involves deploying the most advanced 5G Massive MIMO antenna technology across both urban and rural areas, ensuring high performance and laying a robust foundation for next-generation digital services. This ambitious target underscores our commitment to ensuring equitable access to technology for all citizens, irrespective of geographical location, thereby bridging the digital divide in Vietnam and propelling us towards our national goal of the digital economy contributing 30 percent to Vietnam’s GDP by 2030.”

Participants at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit



Beyond the deployment of its autonomous 5G core network, Viettel also unveiled encouraging progress in its research and development of Open RAN technology during a key discussion panel. This strategic pivot aims to bolster Vietnam’s self-reliance in telecommunications infrastructure, reducing dependence on foreign vendors while fostering greater flexibility and openness within network architecture.

By achieving proficiency in both hardware and software domains, Viettel positions itself among a select group of global mobile operators capable of deploying a fully independent 5G ecosystem. Building upon this strong foundation, Viettel is setting its sights on the next evolutionary steps – 5G Advanced and 6G – within the next five years, further cementing its leading position in the telecommunications and information technology sector both within Vietnam and across the region.

During the summit, representatives from Viettel Cyber Security and Viettel IDC engaged in crucial discussions with GSMA, LG, Nokia, and Ericsson, focusing on collaborative technology solutions and policy recommendations within the vital domains of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, underscored Vietnam’s dynamic economic growth, noting its position as one of the region’s fastest-expanding economies, with Viettel as a dominant player. He emphasized the growing significance of Vietnam’s and Viettel’s voice within the industry, characterizing the summit as a crucial initial step in amplifying that influence.

GSMA, a globally influential organization representing over 750 mobile operators and 400 technology companies across the mobile ecosystem, champions the interests of its members through three core pillars of connectivity for good, industry services and solutions, and outreach. The association realizes these objectives through the organization of the world’s premier annual technology events, including MWC and M360, alongside proactive policy advocacy and technological support initiatives.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam