Vietnam Stronger program spreads belief, hope, and spirit of sharing

The aspirational art program "Vietnam Stronger" with the theme "Phu Dong's Dream" jointly organized by the SGGP Newspaper and the YBA aims to raise funds for disadvantaged children in remote localities and border areas.

The first season of the "Vietnam Stronger" inspiring art program under the theme "Phu Dong's Dream" co-organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA) contributes to inspiring belief, hope, and spirit of sharing for the children in border areas and remote regions to attend school.

Join hands to "Plant the seeds"

The artists participating in the Vietnam Stronger program are actively rehearsing to bring the best performances with positive, loving, and sharing messages to the audience on October 13.

Even while competing abroad, the circus duo Thanh Hoa and Hien Phuoc still spend time practicing their performance, hoping to deliver an exciting, outstanding, and joyful performance to the audience. Meritorious Artist Quoc Nghiep with his children Hung Tam and Mi Mi, who will open the program with the circus dance "Phu Dong's Dream," are also rehearsing with great effort for a harmonious performance.

Singer Myra Tran (Tran Minh Nhu), of Vietnamese origin, is excited to express her pride in her homeland of Vietnam, honoring the fundamental values that nurture the Vietnamese soul and conveying this message to the younger generation. Transmitting cultural values and traditions, honoring the humanity of the Vietnamese people, national pride, and more, are what singer Phuong My Chi will bring to "Vietnam Stronger" through the medley from her album "Flying Stork Universe", inspired by Vietnamese literary works.

There are also messages about a meaningful life and praising peace by singer Nguyen Phi Hung; the pride of an inclusive, benevolent, and beautiful Vietnam by singer Ngoc Mai; a tribute to those who dedicate themselves to the community by composer Hua Kim Tuyen and singer-songwriter Vo Viet Phuong.

A diverse art night

The main concept of the first edition "Vietnam Stronger" program stems from the image of bamboo shoots, which is familiar to the Vietnamese people. In the legend of Phu Dong Thien Vuong (Heavenly Prince of Phu Dong), he used bamboo along the way as a weapon to defeat the invaders. Vietnamese people understand that bamboo shoots can grow into strong and sturdy fortresses. But to have these green fortresses, it is essential to nurture and care for them while they are still young shoots. Similarly, the young generation is the future of the country and always needs important foundations such as the environment, health, and especially education.

The first part of the program, “Tre vuon khoi mat dat” (Bamboo rising from the ground) tells the story of a resilient Vietnam, from the first days building and defending the country, facing difficulties and natural disasters.This message is conveyed through a series of performances including "Sac mau que huong"(Colors of the Homeland), "Vietnam trong toi la" (Vietnam in Me), "Ngay binh yen" (Days of peace), "Hello Vietnam", "Mot vong Viet Nam" (Around Vietnam), "Loi ru anh sang" (Lullaby of light), performed by singers Myra Tran, Nguyen Phi Hung, Bella Vu, Ngoc Mai, and others.

Especially, musician Truong Quang Luc dedicates a special song "Igniting Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" to the program, performed by a children's choir. The second part, “Tinh tre” (Bamboo’s love) emphasizes the spirit of helping people with unfortunate backgrounds.

The performances such as "Song" (Living), "Nguoi thay doi may" (Teacher with clouds) by Vo Viet Phuong; "Nguoi gieo mam xanh" (The One who sows green seeds) and "Neu mot mai toi bay len troi" (If one day I soar to the sky) by Hua Kim Tuyen are tributes to individuals and groups who always live, think, devote themselves for the community. The final part, “Tre nghieng bong mat” (Leanning bamboo provides shades) brings impressive visual performances called "Xiec lua" (Silk dance) by artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa, who recently won gold medals at the Kazakhstan International Circus Festival 2023.

The event will also bring colorful folk performances with a modern touch by singer Phuong My Chi, featuring songs from her recent album, as well as inspirational songs like "Song nhu nhung doa hoa" (Living like flowers) and "Buoc di khong dung lai" (Never stop moving forwards) by singer Vo Ha Tram. All of these performances convey the message of national pride and urge everyone to take action for the community.