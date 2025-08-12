Joint film project featuring Vietnamese, Korean cultures begins shooting in 2026

Korean Director Park Gyu-tae will take on the role of screenwriter and director of the cinematic co-production between Vietnam and South Korea titled “Saigon Oppa”.

Signing of a cooperation agreement to produce the film, "Saigon Oppa", between director Park Gyu, TaeFilm Line, BHD, and WebTVAsia (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement was made during the Vietnam–Korea Cultural Industry Cooperation Forum, held on August 11 in South Korea.

The ambitious project marks a trilateral collaboration between Film Line of the Republic of South Korea, BHD of Vietnam, and WebTVAsia, signaling a deepening of cultural and creative industry ties between the two countries.

Saigon Oppa is written and directed by South Korean filmmaker Park Gyu-tae, whose name has become familiar to Vietnamese audiences following the resounding success of the comedy film “6/45: Lottery Couple,” which grossed over VND180 billion (US$6.9 million) in Vietnam, a record-breaking performance for a foreign film.

After visiting Vietnam in 2022, Director Park was inspired by the local culture and began developing the screenplay. He has since spent more than two years completing the first draft of this special project, and he now eagerly looks forward to bringing his vision to life on screen.

Ms. Ngo Bich Hanh, Vice Chairwoman of BHD Company and representative of the Vietnamese production team, speaks at the announcement ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Saigon Oppa will continue director Park Gyu-tae’s signature comedic style, blending humor with heartfelt storytelling. The film follows the unexpected journey of two Vietnamese husbands who, despite their reluctance, are forced to travel together to Seoul in search of their wives, both of whom have suddenly left home to attend a K-pop concert and chase after their favorite Korean idols.

What begins as a series of awkward, laugh-out-loud misadventures gradually unfolds into a moving tale about love, kindness, and mutual understanding, transcending cultural and language barriers.

Far more than just a romantic comedy, "Saigon Oppa" is set to become a touching exploration of cultural connection and emotional discovery, offering audiences in both Vietnam and Korea a fresh, heartfelt perspective on relationships, identity, and shared humanity.

Director Park Gyu-tae expressed his deep gratitude to Vietnamese audiences for their warm support of his previous film, "6/45: Lottery Couple". He hoped that Saigon Oppa would further contribute to cultural exchange between Korea and Vietnam, ultimately becoming a cinematic bridge that strengthens the bond between the two countries.

Producers of the film “Saigon Oppa” take a photo with Mr. Dang Tran Cuong, Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department (L) (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Ngo Bich Hanh, Vice Chairwoman of BHD Company and representative of the Vietnamese production team, emphasized that the recent success of Mang Me Di Bo (Leaving Mom) reflects a new level of cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea characterized by closer collaboration, greater equality, and a shared commitment to showcasing the cultures of both nations.

According to the production schedule, "Saigon Oppa" is set to begin filming in both Vietnam and South Korea in early 2026. The production team will soon announce the cast members from both countries involved in the project.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh