Autumn Melodies Arts Festival 2025 to return to HCMC next week

The 2025 Autumn Melodies Arts Festival is scheduled to be held from August 15 to 24 at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House.

The Autumn Melodies Arts Festival, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra, and Opera (HBSO), has been an annual cultural event since its inception in 2005. This year’s festival will take place over more than a week, featuring performances that showcase a rich selection of iconic works from the global classical repertoire.

Highlights of the program include Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D major, known as the “Titan”; Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major; and excerpts from Swan Lake, among other celebrated masterpieces.

The festival’s opening night will pay special tribute to Vietnamese chamber music, featuring a curated selection of iconic compositions such as Ho Chi Minh Dep Nhat Ten Nguoi (Ho Chi Minh — The Most Beautiful Name), Khat Vong (Aspiration), To Quoc Toi Chua Dep The Bao Gio (Never Has My Homeland Been So Beautiful), Rang Ro Viet Nam (Radiant Vietnam), Ta Tu Hao Di Len (We Walk Proudly), Oh Vietnam, Mua Xuan The Ky (The Spring of the Century), My Chau – Trong Thuy, Tuong Dai Vo Danh (The Nameless Monument), Vietnam Rhapsody, and others.

These works will be performed by an exceptional lineup of leading Vietnamese and international artists. Among them are Professor Kerstin Behnke, choral and orchestral conductor; Norwegian choreographer Johanne Jakhelln Constant; People's Artist Ta Minh Tam; Meritorious Artist Hoang Ngoc Long; Russian pianist Arseniy Kostenko; oboist Nguyen Hoang Tung; conductors Le Ha My and Tran Nhat Minh; Meritorious Artist Pham Khanh Ngoc; and Meritorious Artist Tang Thanh Nam.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh