Tickets sale begins for "Vietnam Stronger" concert

Tickets for the aspirational art program entitled "Vietnam Stronger" raising funds for disadvantaged children in remote localities and border areas are on sale.

Audiences can now buy tickets valued from VND300,000 (US$12.3) to VND4 million (US$164) at https://ticketbox.vn/event/giac-mo-phu-dong-chuong-trinh-nghe-thuat-truyen-cam-hung-88277

Meritorious Artis Quoc Nghiep, singers namely Nguyen Phi Hung, Vo Ha Tram, Ngoc Mai, Phuong My Chi, Myra Tran, musicians Hua Kim Tuyen and Vo Viet Phuong, Miss Eco Teen International 2021 Bella Vu will participate in the performance that will be organized at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC on October 13.

The first edition of its kind themed Giac mo Phu Dong (Phu Dong’s Dream) is jointly organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA) with the goal of mobilizing resources to support the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper, and the Container Library - House of knowledge program taken by the YBA to construct shipping container libraries for children in different poor provinces across Vietnam.

The special art program has three parts, including “Tre vuon khoi mat dat” (Bamboo rising from the ground), “Tinh tre” (Bamboo’s love), and “Tre nghieng bong mat” (Leanning bamboo provides shades). The event is inspired by the legendary story of Phu Dong Thien Vuong to send a message of love, the spirit of sharing and sacrifice, humility and faith, desire to rise above adversity.