24th Vietnam Film Festival to take place in Ho Chi Minh City this November

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from November 21 to 25, the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced.

Artists join the opening ceremony of the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival aims to honor cinematic works that reflect the richness of national identity and humanistic values, while also contributing to the development of the domestic film market and advancing efforts toward building a modern film industry.

Films participating in the festival must be Vietnamese-language works produced or co-produced by domestic or international production companies between August 22, 2023, and August 22, 2025. Eligible categories include feature films, documentaries, scientific films, and animated films.

Remakes based on foreign scripts or films will only be considered for individual awards and will not be eligible for Best Film or Best Screenplay categories.

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, holds special significance, as the city is currently submitting its application to join UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the field of cinema. This marks a strategic move that underscores Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition to affirm its role as a leading cultural and creative hub in the new era.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh