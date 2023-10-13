Stage ready for “Vietnam Stronger” presentation today evening

The “Vietnam Stronger” concert will take place at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC’s District 10 today evening to raise funds for disadvantaged children in remote localities and border areas.

The event is jointly organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA). The goal of the cooperation in organizing the art program is to call for financial aid for at least two container libraries each worth about VND500 million and other gifts for disadvantaged children across the country.

The special art program has three parts, including “Tre vuon khoi mat dat” (Bamboo rising from the ground), “Tinh tre” (Bamboo’s love), and “Tre nghieng bong mat” (Leaning bamboo provides shades).

The event is inspired by the legendary story of Phu Dong Thien Vuong to send a message of love, the spirit of sharing and sacrifice, humility and faith, desire to rise above adversity.

Meritorious Artis Quoc Nghiep, singers namely Nguyen Phi Hung, Vo Ha Tram, Ngoc Mai, Phuong My Chi, Myra Tran, musicians Hua Kim Tuyen and Vo Viet Phuong, Miss Eco Teen International 2021 Bella Vu will participate in the performance.

Audiences can now buy tickets valued from VND300,000 (US$12.3) to VND4 million (US$164) at https://ticketbox.vn/event/giac-mo-phu-dong-chuong-trinh-nghe-thuat-truyen-cam-hung-88277.

Video and images of artists who are practicing for the performance on October 12: