"Proud to Be Vietnamese" concert celebrates August Revolution, National Day

More than 500 singers, artists, and dancers will gather for a special performance titled "Proud to Be Vietnamese" on the evening of August 17 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

More than 500 singers, artists, and dancers will gather for a special performance titled "Proud to Be Vietnamese" on the evening of August 17 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

The event is a major event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025). It is organized under the auspices of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi People's Committee, Vietnam Television, and Netmedia Joint Stock Company.

The event will be broadcast live on VTV1, simulcast by numerous local television stations, and livestreamed across digital platforms. It is expected to draw an audience of approximately 30,000 people at My Dinh National Stadium.

The program titled "Proud to Be Vietnamese" is built as an epic tribute to national history, designed to evoke patriotic pride and foster a spirit of unity. According to chief director Nguyen Trung Dung, the stage draws inspiration from the legend of Lang Lieu, incorporating symbolic elements of heaven and earth. The show will include three chapters, including Origins—Calling the Name of Vietnam, One Vietnam—Millions of Hearts, and Proud to Be Vietnamese.

The lineup features a diverse array of artists, ranging from celebrated names in traditional Vietnamese music to rising contemporary stars, such as the Buc Tuong band, Duong Tran Nghia, Tung Duong, Hoa Minzy, Anh Tu, Duong Hoang Yen, Lam Bao Ngoc, Ha An Huy, Hoang Tung, Pham Thu Ha, Le Anh Dung, Huyen Trang, Lam Phuc, the Oplus band, Mai Trang, Tien Hung, Tieu Minh Phung, RamC, the Dynamic Choir, the Little Stars Club, and hundreds of dancers.

Audiences will enjoy performances that blend traditional and contemporary music, elaborately staged with cutting-edge sound, lighting, and visual effects. The seamless fusion of performing arts and historical storytelling promises a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience that celebrates the beauty of Vietnam’s land and people while inspiring a shared aspiration for a strong, prosperous nation.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh