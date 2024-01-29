Vietnam strengthens measures against doping

Illustrative photo

Doping referring to the use of banned substances in competitive sports is a painful problem in sports. Some Vietnamese athletes have used doping, which is also a warning bell for experts. Therefore, training and propaganda to prevent doping must be strengthened, especially when the 2024 Paris Olympics (France) and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games are approaching.

In 2024, to promote anti-doping activities in sports, the Vietnam National Anti-Doping Center under the Department of Sports and Physical Training, will organize 4 classes on anti-doping media education at 4 national sports training centers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho. This center also organized a class for collaborators on anti-doping communication education in Hanoi and also conducted direct anti-doping communication at 15 sports tournaments organized by federations. Athletes are encouraged to participate in courses and tests to obtain certificates on the ADEL system.

According to the plan, the center will organize sampling for doping testing during competition (75 urine samples) at the 2024 National Championships. In addition, it will organize sampling for 15 athletes who register for doping testing annually including urine and ABP blood samples. To improve their professional work, many officials will be sent to study and exchange cooperation programs with the Korean and Chinese Anti-Doping Organizations.

In 2024, Vietnamese sports will increase updates on the latest changes in anti-doping activities in the world through participating in the annual conferences of the World Anti-Doping Organization in Switzerland, the Ministerial Conference on Anti-Doping in Asia and Oceania and the annual Asian regional professional conference in Korea.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan