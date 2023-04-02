Vietnam Sports not compete in cricket at 32nd SEA Games

The Vietnam national cricket team has not been formed and will not participate in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

Initially, Vietnam is expected to compete in cricket at the 32nd SEA Games, and the funding source for the sport will come from social contribution sources. Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Cricket Association is assigned to perform the training and professional preparation.

However, so far the national team has not been formed and will not compete in the sport at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

In 2020, the Ho Chi Minh City Cricket Association was established in the tenure of 2020 – 2025, and Mr. Lam Hoang Tuyen from Thien An Company was appointed as Chairman, Secretary of the association is Mr. Tran Nghia Nhan.

In 2017, the Vietnamese sports used to register for cricket at SEA Games in Malaysia to learn about the profession.