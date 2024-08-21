Vietnam sets goal of winning 4 gold medals at Asian Sepak Takraw Championship

Vietnam officially became the host country for the 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship, which will gather top players from the continent.

Vietnamese sepak takraw team sets a target of winning at least three gold medals at the Asian Sepak Takraw Championship 2024. (Photo: Minh Minh)

The 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship will be held at Thua Thien Hue Provincial Gymnasium, Thua Thien Hue Province. This is the first time an international sepak takraw event is held in Vietnam since the Vietnam Sepak Takraw Federation was established.

This year’s tournament gathers 212 athletes from nine countries and territories in Asia, including China, Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei, Macau (China), Mongolia, Laos, India, Thailand and the host country- Vietnam.

The Asian Sepak Takraw Championship 2024 is made up of seven events for the team and seven events for the youth group.

The coaching staff of the Vietnamese sepak takraw team set a goal of winning three to four gold medals in all the events.

Head coach of the Vietnamese sepak takraw team Dao Thai Hoang Phuc registered 34 athletes for the competition.

The official competition events will take place in a row from August 22 to August 26

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong