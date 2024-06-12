Vietnam sends four young golfers to compete in Junior World Championship 2024

Four young golfers from Vietnam will compete in the Junior World Championship 2024 in Indonesia.

The young golfers are Nguyen Bao Phat, Nguyen Gia Khoi, Le Minh Quang and Nguyen Quang Za Vinh who will compete in stroke play through three rounds of 54 holes for age groups of U15- U18, U12-U14 and U10-U11 in both boys and girls to determine the champion.

Young golfers from Vietnam compete in the Junior World Championship 2024 in Indonesia. (Photo: VGA)

According to the organizers, the tournament gathers 113 golfers from countries. The Junior World Championship 2024 takes place in Indonesia on June 12-14.

Currently, the Vietnam Golf Association is creating the best condition for young golfers to compete in international tournaments to enhance their skills.

Previously, on June 6, the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) and the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) signed a cooperation program on specialized golf training courses for a period of three years.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong