Vietnam sees surge in int'l arrivals, nearly 2.1 million visitors in January

Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.1 million international visitors in January 2025, marking a significant surge in tourism, according to data released by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam on February 6.

Vietnam welcomes nearly 2.1 million visitors in January

The figure represents an 18.5 percent increase compared to the previous month and a 36.9 percent jump year-on-year, signaling strong momentum for the country’s tourism sector.

The surge in international arrivals was largely driven by air travel, with 1.8 million visitors arriving by air, accounting for 86.8 percent of the total and marking a 39.6 percent increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, road transport also saw substantial growth, welcoming 228,400 visitors—an increase of 29.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

This significant increase in international arrivals can be attributed to several factors, including favorable visa policies, effective tourism promotion programs, and the recognition Vietnam has received from international organizations through prestigious tourism awards. Furthermore, the surge in travel demand during holidays and the Tet festivities has also contributed to this positive trend.

The sharp rise in international holiday makers has played a key role in the robust recovery of Vietnam’s tourism sector. Revenue from accommodation and catering services is estimated at VND67,300 billion (US$2.67 billion), reflecting a 14.8 percent increase year-on-year, while tourism revenue reached VND5,100 billion, up 17.3 percent. Major destinations such as Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, and Ho Chi Minh City reported exceptional growth, further solidifying their status as top tourist hotspots in Vietnam.

These positive results not only signify a promising start to the year 2025 for the Vietnamese tourism industry but also serve as a testament to the country's enduring and sustainable appeal as a prominent destination on the global tourism map.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan