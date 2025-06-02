Quang Ninh boosts summer tourism with various activities

Local authorities have implemented a range of coordinated measures to boost tourism and service sectors, focusing on efforts to draw more visitors, especially international cruise tourists.

A view of Ha Long Bay from above (Photo: VNA)

Local authorities have implemented a range of coordinated measures to boost tourism and service sectors, focusing on efforts to draw more visitors, especially international cruise tourists, and diversifying services and tour routes to Bai Tu Long Bay.

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised natural heritage site Ha Long Bay, served 9.1 million holiday-makers, including 330,000 foreigners, earning over VND4.25 trillion (US$163.28 million) in the first five months of 2025, up 7 percent in the number of tourists compared to the same period last years.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Duc An, tourism is a key driver of local growth. He urged the province to implement effective measures and organise events to attract visitors during the peak summer season in 2025, aiming to welcome 10.8 million tourist arrivals in the first half of the year.

Two luxury cruise ships officially begin operations on May 5, offering high-end travel experiences in Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

In May alone, Quang Ninh successfully organised a series of major cultural and tourism events, including the iconic Ha Long Carnival during the April 30 – May 1 holiday, and the ceremonial procession of the Buddha’s sacred relics to Truc Lam Yen Tu Monastery, which attracted over 1.5 million visitors.

Notably, to drive strong tourism growth in 2025 and beyond, Quang Ninh has adopted a renewed approach to tourism development, concentrating on fundamental and long-term solutions, including improving tourism-related institutions and policies; developing infrastructure, tourism facilities, and human resources; diversifying tourist markets and products; enhancing promotion and branding efforts, and application of science and technology; and strengthening state management in the tourism sector.

Specifically, the province has completed a master plan to turn Quang Ninh into a regional and global tourism hub by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

In a long term, Quang Ninh aims to expand and develop new destinations and routes across Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, Van Don, and Co To, thus forming high-quality sea and island tourism products. The locality also plans to open a direct tourism route connecting Lan Ha Bay in the northern city of Hai Phong, and Ha Long Bay, towards maximising the potential of Vietnam’s first inter-provincial heritage - World Natural Heritage site—the Ha Long Bay–Cat Ba Archipelago.

Quang Ninh sets targets to welcome 20 million tourists in 2025, including 4.5 million international arrivals, with a projected total tourism revenue of VND50 trillion.

