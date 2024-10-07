Culture/art

Vietnam seeks cinema development cooperation at Busan film festival

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with relevant agencies inaugurated the Vietnam –Da Nang Film Festival (DANAFF) booth at the Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5.

busan-05102024-7741.jpg.webp
The Vietnamese delegation at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. (Photo: VNA)

The event is part of the ongoing 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The booth introduced Vietnam's scenic spots in the three provinces of Ninh Binh, Phu Yen and Quang Ninh, and Da Nang city from October 5 -8 to attract international investors through BIFF.

Previously, at the opening reception of the BIFF, VFDA President Ngo Phuong Lan introduced the development of the Vietnamese film industry and the DANAFF.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese delegation to the BIFF and Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho met with Mayor of Busan Park Heong-joon to share experiences in finding opportunities to develop the Vietnamese film industry.

At the meeting, Lan emphasised that in 2025, DANAFF III will open a project market for the first time, which is a starting point to support and foster young filmmaking talents from Vietnam and Asia.

She said DANAFF is making efforts to connect with investment funds and entrepreneurs to build a talent support fund.

Within the framework of DANAFF III, there will be activities to promote Korean cinema such as introducing excellent Korean films, sharing experiences to develop the Korean cinema industry, and awarding the "Film Achievement Award" to an outstanding Korean director.

Park highly appreciated the contributions of the VFDA to the development of the Vietnamese cinema, especially in the successful organisation of the recent DANAFF.

He expressed his hope that the VFDA will work as a bridge for the RoK and Vietnam to promote cooperation in film production in particular and the cinema and culture exchanges between the two countries in general.

BIFF is held annually in Busan, one of the most famous and important film festivals in Asia. This year, 224 films from 63 countries and territories participated in the event.

Vietnamplus

